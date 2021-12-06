Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) & Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Critical Review

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Microvast alerts:

This table compares Microvast and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 18.63 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -100.54

Microvast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -63.31% -24.50% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Microvast and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microvast presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.68%. Given Microvast’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Microvast has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Microvast on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.