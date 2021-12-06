Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 24.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 166,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after acquiring an additional 32,398 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $16,875,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 9,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in IDEX by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

IDEX stock traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,821. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $238.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

