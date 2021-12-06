Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 2.9% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.76. 2,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.60 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

