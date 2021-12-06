Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $14.03 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,327 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 39,690 shares during the period. eBay comprises about 1.9% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $34,257.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 90,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

