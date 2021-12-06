Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.78. The company had a trading volume of 85,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.03 and its 200-day moving average is $225.15. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

