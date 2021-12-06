Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $3,406,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,406,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.55. 24,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $81.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

