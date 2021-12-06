Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 127,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 61,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,295 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,020,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,660,000 after acquiring an additional 84,174 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,179. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

