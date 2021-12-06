Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.6% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.76. 244,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,862,070. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $61.82. The company has a market capitalization of $217.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

