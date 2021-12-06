Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 27,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 135,315 shares.The stock last traded at $21.04 and had previously closed at $20.24.

CDRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

