Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CLBS. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the period. 10.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,630. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

