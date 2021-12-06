Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 131000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25.

About Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL)

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in North America and Asia. Its products include high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Metals Inc and changed its name to Canada Rare Earth Corp.

