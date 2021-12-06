Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the company will earn $3.64 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.26 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CM. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$163.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$140.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$145.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$107.44 and a 1 year high of C$152.87. The firm has a market cap of C$63.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.20, for a total value of C$368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$342,976. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275 over the last three months.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

