Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBWBF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

OTCMKTS CBWBF traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.91. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

