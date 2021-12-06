Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $1.33 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion and approximately $2.64 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002721 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.00175806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00033414 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.33 or 0.00568815 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060793 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,719,282,563 coins and its circulating supply is 33,313,246,915 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

