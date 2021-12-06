Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $195.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $172.58 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

