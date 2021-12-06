Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $365.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report $365.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $382.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $354.04 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $307.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

CBOE traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,509. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.