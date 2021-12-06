CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million.

CCCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CCCS traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 1,121,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,730. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $229,000.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

