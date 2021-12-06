CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million.
CCCS traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 1,121,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,730. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.68.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at $229,000.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
See Also: Management Fee
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.