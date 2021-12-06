Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Celsius from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.67.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $63.05 on Thursday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.23 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

