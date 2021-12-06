CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ 6th Largest Position

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos trimmed its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,297,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98,538 shares during the period. CEMEX comprises 5.2% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

NYSE CX opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

