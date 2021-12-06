CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 2,559 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

