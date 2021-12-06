CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 155.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $273,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $343,000.

JAGG stock opened at $54.41 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $55.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.44.

