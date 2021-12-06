CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $55,000 Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Baidu were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $675,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 18.5% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,282,000 after purchasing an additional 289,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $137.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.30 and a 200-day moving average of $169.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.94.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.