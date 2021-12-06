CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $110.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

