CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 80.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $72.64 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.01.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

