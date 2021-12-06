CGI (NYSE:GIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.00.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of CGI stock opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CGI has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.48.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CGI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CGI by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 811,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CGI by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in CGI by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CGI by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.