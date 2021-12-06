ChainX (PCX) Market Capitalization Hits $28.32 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $28.32 million and $1.27 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $2.52 or 0.00005186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00055195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.49 or 0.08416627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,536.21 or 0.99893038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00078322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002519 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

