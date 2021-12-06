Charles Bruce Scott Scott Sells 500 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$12,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,053,698.40.

Charles Bruce Scott Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 500 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.45, for a total transaction of C$12,225.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.60, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.

SEA stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$23.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,397. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.95 and a 52-week high of C$29.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -427.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.1798519 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

