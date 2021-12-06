Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 157.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 564.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS opened at $162.94 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.77 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.22 and a 200-day moving average of $169.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.