Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires 735 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 2.1% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $249.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.43. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.79. The stock has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

