Chemung Canal Trust Co. Trims Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,912 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $226.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.46 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 80.64%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.