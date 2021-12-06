Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Position Boosted by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Chemung Financial makes up 3.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Chemung Financial worth $16,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 320,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.06.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

