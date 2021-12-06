Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,198 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Exelon worth $29,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 18.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Exelon by 46.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

EXC opened at $52.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

