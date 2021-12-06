Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $33.97 Million Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,519,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,902 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of ChampionX worth $33,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ChampionX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $20.69 on Monday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 3.24.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CHX. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

