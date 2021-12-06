Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $24,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,652,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after acquiring an additional 400,247 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,877,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $729,591,000 after acquiring an additional 124,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,667,000 after acquiring an additional 377,830 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.07.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $162.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $119.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.17 and a 200 day moving average of $159.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

