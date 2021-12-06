Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

KDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

KDNY stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a market cap of $683.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.14. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,981 over the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $17,452,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,532,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 113.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 352,915 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

