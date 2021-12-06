Chiron Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $1,907,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,931,100 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

