Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target lifted by Truist from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.30.

NYSE:CHH opened at $143.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $100.11 and a 1-year high of $153.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.71.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,274. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

