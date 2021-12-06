CIBC Begins Coverage on Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH)

CIBC began coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$824.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFH. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$743.57.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$572.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$421.32 and a 12-month high of C$609.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$531.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$544.98.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

