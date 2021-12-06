Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. 10,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,007,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNK. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Cinemark alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.43.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cinemark by 32.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 258,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Cinemark by 19.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.