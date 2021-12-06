CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Shares Gap Up to $13.70

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $14.20. CION Invt shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CION Invt in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.47.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Estrada acquired 3,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $50,141.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Roman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $39,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,895 shares of company stock valued at $200,929. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About CION Invt (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

