CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.54 million-$781.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.55. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,749. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $558.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIRCOR International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 178.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of CIRCOR International worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.