CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:CINT opened at $12.35 on Monday. CI&T has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $22.50.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

