Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 151 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 177.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $66.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.47. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

