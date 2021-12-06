Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 311 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 82.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Vectrus in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vectrus by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vectrus by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a market cap of $491.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.34. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEC shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

