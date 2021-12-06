Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) by 597.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,359 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.17% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $260,000.

NYSEARCA FIDI opened at $20.17 on Monday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $21.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90.

