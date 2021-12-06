Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $25.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.86. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

