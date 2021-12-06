Citigroup Begins Coverage on Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Expensify stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. Expensify has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

