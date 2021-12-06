Citigroup Increases Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $175.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.00.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.94. Entegris has a 52 week low of $90.77 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

