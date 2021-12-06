Citigroup Raises Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $47.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

KR stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after buying an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after buying an additional 982,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

