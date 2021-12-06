Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $1.88. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

